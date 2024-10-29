On the Move: Joshua Gately

Tuesday, October 29, 2024
James Campbell Co. has named Joshua Gately vice president of development. Previously senior vice president
of development at Portman Holdings, Gately’s experience also includes serving as an associate at Rialto Capital and serving on the board of Midtown Alliance in Atlanta. He is also an active member of the Urban Land Institute and NAIOP.
