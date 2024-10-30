Apple launches new, more powerful versions of MacBook Pro

Apple today unveiled new MacBook Pro models that feature more powerful processors for tasks such as photo and video editing, aiming to bolster its appeal among creative professionals.

The new line of MacBook Pro laptops will start at $1,599 for the 14-inch variant, with the higher-end versions sporting more powerful M4 Pro and M4 Max processors.

The 16-inch screen variant with the base specification M4 chip will sport a starting price tag of $2,499.

Customers have been looking to upgrade to personal computers with more powerful chips to ensure their systems can process artificial intelligence tools.

Apple Intelligence can be accessed in most regions worldwide when the device and Siri language are set to U.S. English, with a free software update available starting Wednesday for Macs with M1 chips or later.

The initial set of tools, available in beta with macOS Sequoia 15.1, will be followed by a broader rollout of features in the coming months.

Customers can pre-order the new MacBook Pro starting Wednesday, while deliveries and in-store availability will begin from Nov. 8.

Apple had launched a pair of new MacBook Air laptops earlier this year, with its latest M3 processors, which start at $1,099 for the smaller 13-inch screen variant.

The PC market is poised for a comeback in 2024, fueled by the rise of AI-enabled computers. This resurgence follows a slump of more than two years that began after the pandemic.

Apple’s new launches come days after the Cupertino, California-based company unveiled a set of colorful iMac desktop computers with the M4 chip and Apple Intelligence features.