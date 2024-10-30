Letter: Does state Capitol pools plan fix drainage issue?

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I was pleased to see that something creative is planned for the reflecting pool at the state Capitol. However, I am wondering whether the drainage issue has been resolved completely.

Allowing rainwater to seep between the planned glass tiles might permit sediment to clog the storm drain system. Then how will the drain be cleaned? Removing tiles? Might it not be better to eliminate accumulated water altogether?

Arlene G. Woo

Makiki

