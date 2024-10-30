Letter: Why do some Christians still support Trump?

What’s the real reason that Christians believe in Donald Trump, who is a liar, cheater, felon and denigrates both women and men? Are these the values and behaviors that they want their children to learn?

What’s the real reason that some veterans believe in Trump, who calls people who serve in the military losers and suckers? He said that the late U.S. Sen. John McCain was no hero because he was captured and spent years in a North Vietnam prison.

Trump called on right-wing militias, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to “stop the steal.” He recently called that “a day of love,” yet five people died and hundreds were injured.

Could the real reason these people believe in Trump be because they believe in a white Christian America, not an America of multiple races and multiple religions? I hope not.

Allan Asato

Pearl City

