A simple salmon

In this simple salmon recipe, a quick stint under the broiler transforms smooth Dijon mustard into a savory, caramelized crust, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice adds just the right brightness and tang to the rich, sweet fish. Covering the baking pan with a protective layer of aluminum foil helps with the cleanup, meaning you can cook dinner and wash up in under 30 minutes.

Broiled Salmon With Mustard and Lemon

Ingredients:

• 2 (6- to 8-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets, each about 1-inch thick

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal), plus more to taste

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions:

Position one oven rack 6 inches from the broiler heat source then heat the broiler. Season the salmon fillets all over with 1/2 teaspoon salt and a couple of grinds of pepper and place them on an aluminum foil-lined sheet pan, skin side down.

In a small bowl, whisk the oil and mustard until well mixed. Brush the tops and sides of the salmon with this mustard mixture.

Broil until the salmon is opaque with a deep brown crust, about 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare. (The center of the fillets will be dark pink, if you pierce one with a paring knife and take a look.) If your fillets are thinner, reduce cooking time by 1 to 2 minutes. If you prefer more well-done fish, add 1 or 2 minutes to the cooking time.

Squeeze a lemon wedge all over the cooked salmon fillets, then serve salmon with more lemon wedges on the side.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 2.

© 2024 The New York Times Company