Riding that ‘sugar high’

Dipped strawberries, stuffed apples, churro cheesecake … oh my! You’ll find these delectable goodies and more at Sugar HI Hawaii, an online business that pops up at the Plenty of Aloha farmers market at Windward Mall on Wednesdays and Sundays.

“This business was basically something that started on a dare from a co-worker,” says owner Jennifer Kimble. “We were looking at Pinterest one day, and we saw a cake that we thought was cool. I thought, ‘I’m going to make that,’ and I did. I’ve always been a DIY-er with a lot of things, and it went from there. People started buying and asking me to make things for birthday parties; from cakes and cupcakes, I went into (dipped) apples and strawberries, then into sugar cookies and stuffed cookies.

“This business will be three years old in February,” she adds.

At Plenty of Aloha, Kimble specializes in caramel-dipped apples ($10 each), available in flavors like cookie butter, Oreo and strawberry cheesecake.

“My grandma used to make caramel apples a lot,” she says. “Back in the day, she used to make the most crazy combinations of apples. I learned that from her, and it spun into strawberries because I love chocolate-covered strawberries.”

Kimble just started selling stuffed apples ($12 each) in flavors like Dutch apple, cookie butter and strawberry.

“Dutch apple pie is a Granny Smith apple dipped in homemade caramel and white chocolate; it’s coated in homemade apple crumble — like on a Dutch apple pie — and it has an apple pie filling and cream cheese buttercream on top,” Kimble says. “Cookie butter is stuffed with Biscoff cheesecake. Every other week, I’ll try some different flavors (like ube). During the holidays, I do some dipped apples with a design on them ($12-$15), along with custom apples.”

The business’s churro cheesecake ($10) is another customer fave.

“We have pumpkin spice churro cheesecake with diced strawberries on top,” Kimble says. “You can have it with or without condensed milk.”

For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@sugar.hi.hawaii).

Sugar HI Hawaii

Plenty of Aloha farmers market

Windward Mall, 46-056 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe

Instagram: @sugar.hi.hawaii

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Venmo, cash, credit cards, debit cards and Apple Pay accepted