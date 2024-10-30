Iconic bridge in Hilo’s Lili‘uokalani Gardens being rebuilt

One of the most recognizable structures in Hilo’s Lili‘uokalani Gardens, the vermilion wooden bridge pavilion, is undergoing a complete rebuild because of extensive termite damage.

Preparation for the bridge removal began Oct. 23 in the park. Following a blessing ceremony, removal of the bridge structure took place the next day.

A new bridge with a design matching the old one will be built in its place, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

The work coincides with the regular maintenance schedule for the park.

The bridge rebuild is being led by the Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation and the Friends of Lili‘uokalani Gardens, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the garden.

“Every garden, especially those of a certain age, needs fostering that goes beyond just maintenance,” said K.T. Cannon-Eger, president of the Friends of Lili‘uokalani Gardens. “To foster Lili‘uokalani Gardens, to carry it forward to the future while maintaining the feeling of the last 108 years, means every now and then something needs to be replaced.

“This bridge will be rebuilt close to the original design and will continue to be a special place for many years to come.”

The bridge being replaced is not the original.

The original and its successor were destroyed by tsunamis in 1946 and 1960, respectively. The bridge that is being replaced was built following the 1960 tsunami.

The stone base of the bridge is not being removed.

The bridge pavilion will be rebuilt by Parks and Recreation carpenters, who already have reconstructed other pavilions within Lili‘uokalani Gardens.

The wooden bridge has been several colors in its lifetime: green, brown, tan, red and vermilion, a red- orange color recommended by a garden designer from Kyoto.

When the bridge is rebuilt, it will continue to be vermilion, or “shuiro” in Japanese, a color that holds special significance in Japanese culture.

“This bridge is an important feature of Lili‘u­okalani Gardens, and we know there are a lot of memories attached to it,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “By rebuilding, we can ensure the longevity and integrity of this unique structure and its continued connection to the community.”

County officials did not say in the news release how much it will cost to replace the bridge.

Lili‘uokalani Gardens is a 25-acre park originally established in 1917 by the Hawaii’s territorial Legislature and dedicated to the memory of Queen Lili‘u­okalani. The majority of the park is designed as a Japanese-style garden.

For more information about the park, visit liliuokalanigardens.org.