Kokua Line: Where can I recycle TVs and other e-waste?

Question: Where can I get rid of an old TV where they will at least try to recycle it? I don’t want it just going straight into the trash.

Answer: Going Green community recycling events accept TVs, which along with other electronic waste is shipped out of Hawaii for recycling of marketable parts and/or elements and ultimate disposal, said Rene Mansho, who coordinates the periodic events.

There are four scheduled for November, including one Friday at the federal building, which will have limited access and is mainly intended for tenants of the building, Mansho said. But there are three more set for later in the month, on Saturdays, that will offer the usual drive-thru, drop-off service to the general public. Volunteers unload the vehicles while drivers stay in their cars, a serv­ice appreciated by readers who have disposed of e-waste and other items at previous events.

>> Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., Prince Kuhio Federal Building, 300 Ala Moana Blvd. Permit is required to enter the premises. This event is mainly for building tenants who might have old computers and other e-waste to recycle from their offices.

>> Nov. 9, 9 to 11 a.m., Puuhale Elementary School, 345 Puuhale Road.

>> Nov. 23, 9 to 11 a.m., Campbell High School, 91-980 North Road

>> Nov. 30, 9 to 11 a.m., Mililani Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 95-257 Kaloapau St.

Going Green accepts only the following items: computers, monitors, scanners, printers (no toner or ink cartridges); TVs; lead-acid batteries (car and boat); HI-5 containers (plastic and aluminum); used eyeglasses; used hearing aids; canned goods and other nonperishable food, including pet food; gently used clothing; used towels and blankets; new diapers and wipes (for keiki or kupuna).

Going Green does not accept paper, or lithium batteries, as many readers have asked.

Q: Regarding requesting a replacement ballot (808ne.ws/3AjhHpq), I am afraid but not certain that I forgot to sign the envelope before mailing in my ballot. Should I request a replacement ballot?

A: No. “If a ballot return envelope is received and is missing a signature, County Election Officials will contact the voter to obtain the missing signature,” according to the state Office of Elections.

Every ballot return envelope is assigned a unique barcode, so election officials will know who to contact. A voter who failed to sign the ballot return envelope and is contacted by the elections office must fix the problem by Nov. 13 to have their ballot counted, the office says. As you acknowledge, you may be needlessly concerned, having actually signed your ballot, so don’t worry if you don’t hear from the elections office.

The same “cure” process would apply to a signed ballot return envelope that fails signature verification. Ballot return envelopes must pass signature verification for the ballot inside to be counted. “Officials compare the signature on the voted ballot return envelope, to a signature associated with the voter’s registration. This signature verification process acts to confirm the identity of the voter and prevent bad actors from casting a ballot that is not their own,” the state Office of Elections explains on its website.

Mahalo to the everyday people who have been pulling trash out of Ala Wai Harbor and the canal and doing their best against that overwhelming mess. I have seen them out there trying to help, and no one is paying them. The homeless camps upstream have got to go. — Reader

