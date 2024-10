A year ago, Chloe Obuhanych sat and watched the state’s top eight shooters go after the girls air riflery individual title.

The Pearl City shooter placed 10th, just two points behind the eighth and final qualifier for the final round. So she looked on while the rest of the finalists battled.

On Tuesday, Obuhanych carded a 549 to lead a crowded room after three rounds, then posted a final-round high of 91 for a grand total of 640 and the girls individual crown at the Hawaii Army National Guard/HHSAA Air Riflery State Championships at the Blaisdell Arena.

Obuhanych was joyous after Pearl City won the girls team title for a third year in a row, but quietly so. She has a condition known as selective mutism. Sometimes, a teammate will translate for her in an interview.

“She’s really happy right now,” teammate Serah Yogi said.

Obuhanych may be the only one in a very select group: a state champion in air riflery and judo. She is a two-time judo state champion in the 103-pound weight class. She placed second and third in the state wrestling championships in her first two years.

“Most likely, she’ll be a state champion in a third different sport. If she wins three, that would be unprecedented. Three would be a gem,” Pearl City coach Les Aranaydo said.

After the first round (prone stance), Obuhanych had a 186 score and trailed 36 of the other 59 shooters. It was one point better than her prone score from last year. Her standing and kneeling scores were exceptional this time. She tied for the third-best standing score (176), then had the best kneeling score (187) to pass Kamalei Canionero of Hawaii Baptist.

Obuhanych had a relatively middling final round until hitting the bull’s-eye on three consecutive shots down the stretch to fend off Canionero (637.2 total points) and Chargers teammate Jenna Liang (636.2).

Three of the top four individuals were Pearl City Chargers as they won the girls team title for a third year in a row under Aranaydo. Liang, Ella Wenceslao (634.3, fourth), and Yogi (539, 11th) powered the Chargers.

Pearl City’s team score of 2,181 is a state-tournament record, according to records on the HHSAA site dating back to 2006. The previous mark was 2,137 set by Punahou in 2016. Obuhanych’s four-round 640 total ties Lauren Kadooka (Kailua, 2016) for second-highest individual total. The record is 640.3, set by Francis Dela Cruz of Waiakea in 2023.

“It was brighter, clearer, sharper. The only thing that bothered them was the air was a little bit cold,” he said of the different venue.

The tournament changed sites this season, moving from the exhibition hall to the arena at Blaisdell Center. Shooters were delighted with the brighter lights, and most wore hoodies in the cold arena. There was no draft, no air currents from the air conditioning system, making the site ideal for shooters.

“We practice outdoors during the dual-meet season. The later part of the season, we go indoors to prepare for the OIA championships. Our team has 28 kids (girls and boys), so the top kids will practice upstairs,” Aranaydo said, noting the relatively small indoor space. “That’s why our scores get higher and higher.”

Dylan Fo of Hanalani won the boys individual title with a final score of 639, outpointing Jacob Andres of Kauai (631.7). Fo’s three-round score was 557 before he posted a tally of 85.9 in the final round.

“Just practice and practice and practice. It’s about the coaches around me and all the people who helped me get here,” the senior said. “Last year, I had some experience doing precision shooting with Yuji and Robynn Hata of X Shots (shooting club). I was able to improve more technical skills with them, and bring those back and practice even more.”

As a freshman, Fo placed 22nd (507), then 11th as a sophomore (522). Last year, he was third — 534 plus 87 in the final round for an aggregate score of 621.7.

Kauai captured its first boys state title, which left longtime coach Keith Hornos speechless for a moment.

“I’m shocked. They worked very hard, a lot of extra practices. I had faith in them. I told them they can win the KIF. Just try their best,” Hornos said.

Hornos never mentioned a state title. That idea began with Andres after the team placed third last year, 61 points behind champion Kaiser. This time, Kauai scored 51 points higher and finished with 2,091 points, ahead of runner-up Hilo (2,072), Kaiser (2,084) and Moanalua (2,048).

“I looked at our team and I saw we had a good team, doing super good early in the season,” said Andres, a senior. “The girls didn’t believe me until halfway through the season. I told the boys that we’re going to win states for sure with all these points we’re getting in.”

Andres was joined by second-year shooter Brayden Bartholomew (528, ninth), senior Andrew Sadamitsu (526) and first-year shooter Keegan Ushio (493).

“Getting the scores after we shot our kneeling, we were very nervous,” Andres said.

“It was a lot brighter here,” Sadamitsu noted. “The (koa championship) trophy is going in the new gym. It’s the first new trophy in the trophy case.”

The Kauai girls and boys have been pushing for a special place to visit before they fly back to Lihue for a light celebration.