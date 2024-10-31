Hawaii DLNR investigating ‘cruel’ cat killings at Keehi harbor

State authorities are searching for those responsible for killing cats in a cruel manner at Keehi Small Boat Harbor at Sand Island.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources has long dealt with issues related to the illegal feeding of feral cats at Keehi, as well as other parts of the state, that conflict with the protection of threatened or endangered species.

However, these instances appeared to be cases of outright animal cruelty, officials said.

On Oct. 17, staff from DLNR’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation found the body of a feral cat that appeared to have been decapitated, floating near one of the piers at Keehi.

Nearly two weeks later, on Tuesday, authorities discovered the bodies of another seven cats, with injuries that appeared to be non-natural. Many were found next to piles of food that had been spread on the ground or pavement.

DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts called the killings “cruel and inhumane behavior.”

An investigation is underway by the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement to identify the perpetrators of the killings, which is against the law.

At the same time, state officials are reminding the public it is illegal to feed animals, including feral cats, at Ke‘ehi and at all state small boat harbors.

Signs are posted at various locations across the harbor, DLNR said, yet people are often observed feeding cats.

“We try to educate people as best as we can,” said Statts in a news release. “The reason DOBOR implemented rules prohibiting feeding of feral animals is that cats are known to spread the disease toxoplasmosis, which can be deadly for critically endangered Hawaiian monk seals. Boat harbors are not appropriate places for cat colonies and while the feeding may be well-intentioned, people need to realize they could be contributing to the deaths of one of Hawaii’s iconic marine mammals.”

DOCARE officers are conducting regular patrols at Keehi harbor.

Anyone with information on the cat killings is encouraged to report it to 643-DLNR (3567) or via the free DLNRTip app. Reports can be done anonymously.