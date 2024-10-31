Mother, 44, critical after solo collision in Haiku

Maui police say a 44-year-old mother is in critical condition after a solo car crash in Haiku early this morning with her 2-year-old toddler inside.

The Maui Police Department said the crash happened at about 5:55 a.m. on West Kuiaha Road in Haiku.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the woman from Kahului was driving southbound in a 2015 Kia Sorento when she veered off the roadway and struck a fence. The Kia rolled, landing on its roof back on the roadway.

Good Samaritans extricated the mother and girl from the car. The woman was unresponsive at the scene, police said, and transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. The girl sustained no injuries, and was evaluated and released.

Police said the driver and passenger were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Police have not yet determined whether speed, alcohol, and drugs were factors in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.