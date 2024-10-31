Honolulu Star-Advertiser

N. Korea says it test-fired latest ICBM Hwasong-19

By Hyunsu Yim / Reuters

REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI/POOL/FILE PHOTO A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, in July 2022.

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, in July 2022.

SEOUL >> North Korean state media said on Friday the missile Pyongyang launched on Thursday was the latest intercontinental ballistic missile dubbed Hwasong-19, calling it a final and complete version.

North Korea conducted what appeared to be the longest ICBM test as South Korea warned Pyongyang could seek missile technology from Russia in exchange for deploying troops to help with the war in Ukraine.

Leader Kim Jong Un was quoted as saying by state media KCNA that the missile launch was a clear success and the hegemonic position his country has secured in the development of nuclear delivery means was irreversible.

The missile flew a distance of 622.12 miles for 5,156 seconds before landing in the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, according to the KCNA report.

It recorded a maximum peak altitude of 4,776.79 miles, it added.

Thursday’s missile launch drew swift condemnation from South Korea, Japan and the U.S. amid rising international alarm over North Korea reportedly dispatching thousands of troops to Russia to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

