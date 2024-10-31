Letter: Hawaii should modify Electoral College policy

I don’t support the Electoral College. A person could win the presidency without winning the popular vote. This system could fail to accurately reflect the will of the majority. The winner-take-all allocation of electoral votes is unfair to minority parties. This process also depresses voter turnout, especially in noncompetitive states like Hawaii.

In 48 states, it’s a winner-take-all system, meaning the candidate who wins the plurality of votes, even by one vote, receives all that state’s electoral votes. It would take a constitutional amendment to abolish the Electoral College; this will never happen.

The approach used in Maine and Nebraska is the congressional district method. One electoral vote is awarded to the winner of each congressional district, and the remaining two votes go to the statewide popular vote winner. Not perfect, but better. Hawaii should adopt this approach and let all voices be heard.

Chuck Cohen

Kalama Valley

