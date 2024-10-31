Letter: Honor WWII veterans by protecting democracy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Donald Trump’s DNA is to be a Hitler-esque dictator. Watch the July 2017 Boy Scout Jamboree where before a 40,000-plus crowd of young Boy Scouts, their parents and Scout leaders, President Trump gave his politicized speech, which mirrored Hitler’s youth rallies.

Project 2025 is his playbook for developing a Nazi state, subservient to Vladimir Putin, who continues to manipulate Trump and his followers to realize the goal of destroying America.

Never! We will not become a Nazi state nor a Russian satellite.

Thank you to a writer for their letter, “Trump insults Japanese internment camp victims” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 24). Never forget the thousands of American Japanese, Tuskegee airmen, American natives and Americans of other ethnicities who died fighting against Hitler. They were not losers. They were our brothers, sons, fathers, uncles and neighbors who fought and died for the democratic freedoms we have today.

Joyce Matsuo

Kalihi Valley

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter