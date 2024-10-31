Letter: Trump backed by those who defend democracy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Democratic Party is a party in decline with no ideas or vision for a better America. Their best and brightest was a man who spent 40-plus years in Washington with nothing worth mentioning to show for it. A man who graduated 76th in a class of 85.

Now the Democrats want us to believe that Kamala Harris is their best and brightest to lead this country. Is this the democracy that they claim Donald Trump is threatening?

A large number of law enforcement officers, Border Patrol agents, veterans and military personnel are supporting President Trump. These people put their lives on the line to defend our democracy. Why are they supporting a man the Democrats claim is a threat to democracy?

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

