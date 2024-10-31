Off the news: Don’t delay, cast vote in person or by mail

While it’s somewhat good that many folks are willing to wait in line at the last minute — literally — to vote on Election Day, there is absolutely no reason for them to do so. Not when voting can be done by mail today, or if preferred, in person leading up to Tuesday at City Hall, Kapolei Hale or other voter service centers now open statewide (see elections.hawaii.gov for sites). And if not yet registered to vote, that also can be done today online, or at a voter center.