Honolulu updates its nondiscrimination law

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi hosted city officials and community groups focused on diversity, equity and inclusion on Wednesday to sign Bill 32 into law, updating Honolulu’s nondiscrimination policy that prohibits discrimination in hiring and employment within Oahu as well as in the delivery of city services.

Bill 32, which adds new protections to the existing nondiscrimination policy, passed its third reading at the Honolulu City Council on Oct. 7. The measure aligns city policy with existing state and federal anti- discrimination laws.

“We recognize the incredible importance of a workplace in which all employees feel valued and respected, and the City’s new non- discrimination policy fosters inclusivity in a way our workplace, and our island, deserve,” Blangiardi said in a news release. “We are grateful to the members of the Honolulu City Council for passing Bill 32 and supporting our efforts to create a more diverse workplace, which has a tangible and significant effort on hiring, retention and overall morale.”

While the city’s existing nondiscrimination policy protected against discrimination based on race, sex, sexual orientation, age, religion and marital status, Bill 32 has expanded these protections to include additional categories.

The updated policy now also covers citizenship, ethnicity, disability, credit history or credit report and domestic or sexual violence victim status. It further protects gender identity or expression, transgender status, genetic information or refusal to undergo genetic testing and income assignment for child support.

Military or veteran status, National Guard or military reserve participation, national origin, political beliefs, pregnancy status, limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions, reproductive health decisions and the right to breastfeed or express breast milk at work are also included under the new protections.

Alongside community groups like the Hawai‘i LGBT Legacy Foundation and the Hawai‘i Health and Harm Reduction Center, members of the City’s Rainbow Employee Resource Group attended Wednesday’s bill- signing ceremony.

Formed earlier this year, the Rainbow Employee Resource Group provides an officially recognized space for LGBTQ+ employees within Honolulu County, supporting efforts to foster a more inclusive workplace culture.