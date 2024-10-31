On the Move: Accuity LLP

Thursday, October 31, 2024
79°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
12:26 a.m.
Business
James Reilly
Rain Tanabe
Kimberly Yip
Yiping Ying
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Accuity LLP has announced the following new hires:
>> Kimberly Yip as an IT associate.
>> Rain Tanabe and James Reilly as consultants.
>> Yiping Ying as a senior audit
manager.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!