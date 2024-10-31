Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Piles of historic Honolulu sidewalk and curb stones irk commission

By Andrew Gomes

Today Updated 11:41 p.m.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Chinese granite sidewalk paver stones and local lava rock curb stones found in historic parts of downtown Honolulu, top, are being removed, discarded or stockpiled.
Chinese granite sidewalk paver stones and local lava rock curb stones found in historic parts of downtown Honolulu, top, are being removed, discarded or stockpiled.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, paver stones are stored under a freeway overpass.
Above, paver stones are stored under a freeway overpass.

COURTESY GLENN MASON Slabs of quarried lava rock that once formed street curbs in parts of downtown Honolulu are piled up in a base yard after numerous city road construction projects didn’t include reuse of the historic stones.
Slabs of quarried lava rock that once formed street curbs in parts of downtown Honolulu are piled up in a base yard after numerous city road construction projects didn’t include reuse of the historic stones.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, granite sidewalk stones in front of Lai Fong store were taken out and replaced with concrete by a city contractor.
Above, granite sidewalk stones in front of Lai Fong store were taken out and replaced with concrete by a city contractor.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A historic preservation commission is raising concerns about the city removing but not reusing historic Chinese granite sidewalk paver stones. The store front of Lai Fong store shown Tuesday, above, at 1121 Nuuanu is one of the locations affected.
A historic preservation commission is raising concerns about the city removing but not reusing historic Chinese granite sidewalk paver stones. The store front of Lai Fong store shown Tuesday, above, at 1121 Nuuanu is one of the locations affected.

