UH basketball teams to hold clinic, exhibitions at Lahainaluna

For the second weekend in a row, the University of Hawaii basketball teams will travel to a neighbor island for exhibition games. The opponent this time is Chaminade.

On Friday, the UH and Chaminade men’s basketball teams will have a free clinic at Lahainaluna High’s Jimmie H. Greig Gym from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic is open to youths grade four to six. Because of limited space, registration is available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScbu4vuxyiVkXqrviKOH31RRzSyNUVIsFzRsMURQdxVlcAhuw/viewform.

For further questions, contact Charlinda Ioane at ioanec@hawaii.edu.

On Saturday, there will be a basketball doubleheader between UH and Chaminade at Kamehameha Schools Maui in Pukalani. The women’s game will begin at 2 p.m. The men’s game will tip off at 5 p.m. There is no admission charge for the games. But food and drinks are available for purchase.

Last year, the Rainbow Warriors played host to Saint Mary’s in an exhibition game in which proceeds were donated to the relief efforts for the Lahaina fires.

“This is a long road to recovery, and we needed to come back to it,” UH coach Eran Ganot said of wanting to bring a free clinic and basketball games to Maui. “The No. 1 thing is about community and giving back.”

The ’Bows have conducted free clinics for youths in Hilo and Kauai.

“Whatever we can do to make a positive impact, we will do,” Ganot said.

Point guard Tom Beattie, wing Akira Jacobs and center Tanner Christensen are among the leaders for this season’s ’Bows.