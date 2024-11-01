Letter: Pali Highway repaving funds can be better used

I am writing to express my concern about the recent decisions made by the government regarding the repaving of Pali Highway. I have noticed that significant funds are being allocated to repave the Pali even though it is in good condition, while many other roadways that are in desperate need of repair are being overlooked.

This misallocation of resources not only wastes taxpayer money, but also delays essential maintenance on roads that pose safety hazards. Instead of focusing on areas that require urgent attention, the government appears to be simply repaving the same stretch of road again and again.

I urge our leaders to reassess their spending priorities and ensure that funds are directed toward necessary repairs. They must spend our tax money in a more responsible manner, on projects that benefit our communities.

Sam Bennett

Nuuanu

