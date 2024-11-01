Kokua Line: How will youth climate council be filled?

Question: Regarding the new youth climate council, will everyone who volunteers get to be on this, or is there a selection process? If the latter, what is the basis for selection?

Answer: You are referring to the Hawaii Youth Transportation Council, established as part of the settlement of the youth-led lawsuit Navahine v. Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, which “acknowledges the constitutional rights of Hawai‘i’s youth to a life-sustaining climate and confirms the commitment by HDOT to plan and implement transformative changes of Hawai‘i’s transportation system to achieve the state’s goal of net-negative emissions by 2045,” according to a news release from the governor’s office when the agreement was announced, 808ne.ws/4hvUzVq.

The volunteer council will advise the DOT on programs and commitments, such as increasing public electric vehicle charging and improving pedestrian safety, to reduce greenhouse gas pollution and dependence on fossil fuels.

As for your questions, yes, there is a selection process, but if fewer than 20 people apply, all who meet the basic requirements will be invited to join the council. If more than 20 people apply, which is likely, those who are not selected can still participate by attending the council’s public meetings and sharing their ideas and insight.

Here is more information from the council’s website and from Shelly Kunishige, a DOT spokesperson, including about the selection process, as you asked:

>> Twenty Hawaii residents between the ages of 11 and 24 will be selected. “The Youth Council meetings will be open to all youth so even if a youth is not selected, they will be able to participate in meetings to share their manao,” Kunishige said.

>> The selection process begins with the online application, which can be accessed at hidot.hawaii.gov/climate. Applications are due Nov. 25.

>> HDOT seeks representation across all islands, lived experiences and transportation experiences. The application notes that climate refugees from low-lying islands in the Pacific have migrated to Hawaii, such as from Kiribati, Nauru, Tuvalu, the Marshall Islands and Papua New Guinea; such youths are encouraged to apply.

>> Along with answering basic demographic questions, applicants are asked to list any Hawaiian cultural practices they perpetuate and the natural elements required to do so, as well as to write briefly about how climate change has affected them, what communities they represent, what they believe the government’s role is in responding to the climate crisis, and other questions. A resume may be submitted but is not required.

>> The selection committee will be composed of HDOT staff and representatives from Earthjustice and Our Children’s Trust, the law firms that represented the youth plaintiffs.

>> Successful applicants must be willing to commit to attend and participate in quarterly meetings and do about four to eight hours of additional work between the meetings.

>> The first meeting is to be held in person on Oahu in December, during winter break. The DOT will pay travel costs. Subsequent meetings may be in person or online, depending on the council’s preference.

>> Work between meetings will include “reviewing and commenting on materials and plans developed by HDOT, participating in community engagement activities and/or speaking about the Youth Council’s work in public settings (public speaking is not a requirement of Youth Council participation but an opportunity),” the council’s website says.

Prospective applicants who have trouble accessing the online application or have other questions may email DOTHawaiiYouth Council@hawaii.gov or call 808-587-2172, it says.

