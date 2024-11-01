Hawaii women’s volleyball team ends seven-set losing streak to UC Santa Barbara

Caylen Alexander led a balanced offensive attack with a match-high 19 kills and 13 digs and the Hawaii women’s volleyball team ended a seven-set losing streak to UC Santa Barbara in a 25-14, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of the Gauchos tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,315 watched Hawaii (14-7, 8-3 Big West) snap a three-match losing skid to the Gauchos with an impressive performance just three weeks after getting swept by UCSB (10-14, 6-6).

Middle blocker Jacyn Bamis had 11 kills and setter Kate Lang tied a career high with six kills to go along with a match-high 40 assists and six digs. She also had two aces in a dominant first set for Hawaii in which it hit .500. The Rainbow Wahine finished the match hitting .364.

Freshman Miliana Sylvester hit .538 with seven kills and no errors and sophomore Stella Adeyemi added six kills.

Hawaii hosts Cal Poly on Saturday in a match between two teams tied for second place in the conference, one game behind UC Davis, which lost in five to UC San Diego tonight.