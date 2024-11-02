Teen critically hurt after being stabbed multiple times in Nimitz area

A 19-year-old man was critically injured after being stabbed multiple times Friday night in the Kahauki Village area off North Nimitz Highway, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Center said paramedics were dispatched to 2475 North Nimitz Highway at 10:20 p.m. and treated the victim who had multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, EMS said.

Honolulu police said that at about 10:15 p.m., “an unknown suspect stabbed the victim multiple times with an unknown object, possibly a knife.”

Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation and had made no arrests as of early this morning.