Tropical storm forms in East Pacific but expected to dissipate

A tropical storm formed overnight in the East Pacific but forecasters expect it to dissipate by Monday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said today that as of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Lane was about 1,550 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, moving west at 45 mph. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 45 miles from Lane’s center.

Forecasters said Lane could strengthen today but “environmental conditions become less favorable on Sunday as southwesterly shear is forecast to increase over the system, and the storm is forecast to move into a drier airmass early next week, which should cause Lane to weaken.”

Lane is expected to dissipate by Monday to a “post-tropical remnant low” in the East Pacific, far from land, weather service officials said.

Hawaii’s weekend weather, meanwhile, is expected to include “gentle to moderate” tradewinds “with passing showers affecting mainly windward and mauka areas,” according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

“A slug of deeper moisture will bring the potential for some locally heavy rain and a few thunderstorms to the state early next week, particularly over the eastern islands,” forecasters said. Rainy and windy weather is also expected for the state Wednesday through Friday.

Honolulu will see highs in the mid-80s this weekend and overnight lows in the mid-70s, forecasters said.