Letter: All this name-calling by U.S. leaders is garbage

Saturday, November 2, 2024
76°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Calling half the country garbage, by the president, does not seem right. I guess I fall in that category, but heck, I have a good family, represented my country in sports and had a good career serving people. I don’t feel like garbage. But what is garbage is all this name-calling by all our leaders.
Time to get our act together and act like adults, not 5-year-old children.
Brent Berk
Hawaii Kai
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter