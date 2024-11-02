Letter: All this name-calling by U.S. leaders is garbage

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calling half the country garbage, by the president, does not seem right. I guess I fall in that category, but heck, I have a good family, represented my country in sports and had a good career serving people. I don’t feel like garbage. But what is garbage is all this name-calling by all our leaders.

Time to get our act together and act like adults, not 5-year-old children.

Brent Berk

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

