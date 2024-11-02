Kauai store destroyed by Hurricane Iniki gets new lease on life

KEKAHA, Kauai >> In the heart of Kauai’s west side, a new generation of roots is rising and bringing a historic corner store back to life to support its community and entrepreneurship.

Nitta’s Store has been rehabilitated and given a new lease on life since its closure 32 years ago after Hurricane Iniki destroyed the main building.

Under its new management, the corner store now renamed Nitta’s Corner has been restored as a tribute to Kekaha’s history, as the new modern community hub serving up breakfast and lunch, refreshing drinks and shave ice, and providing a space that encourages entrepreneurship within the community.

“It just felt right to honor the past in this way,” said Emilio Ruiz-Romero, founder of Nitta’s Corner and owner of ResiRoots Cafe.

“Our entire operation is self-funded by ResiRoots Cafe here at Nitta’s Corner, which is operated by my partner, Jadelyn Andaya, and myself to bring in revenue generated by selling locally grown and produced agriculture products, and creating a system that brings in income from these sales and our tenants so that we can reinvest and continue growing our community.

“Hurricane Iniki destroyed the main building, which was central to Nitta’s Store’s operations, so when we took over and opened the small building, I found soda cans, beer cans and other items in their original packaging that we kept, and plan to create a mural inside the building showcasing these items as a tribute to what the store used to be, preserving a bit of history.”

Since its soft opening in early August, the community and island visitors have welcomed the new historic project, and Nitta’s Corner has now seen more demand since the arrival of SunSkai Shave Ice.

Ruiz-Romero said he decided on SunSkai Shave Ice as a tenant of Nitta’s Corner due to its roots in the westside community and its strong entrepreneurial spirit.

“I knew we needed a shave ice company on the west side, and SunSkai Shave Ice had just started their business. They’re based in Kekaha, and it was ideal for them to have a home base here so that they can cater to our community,” Ruiz-Romero said.

“Emilie Bierly and Kelsey Hesapene, the couple who operate SunSkai Shave Ice, are excited to begin their local community journey at Nitta’s Corner and offer freshly shaved ice.”

Goals for the structure include a processing facility along with a commercial kitchen to support more local farmers and west side entrepreneurs looking for a base, in hopes it can create jobs and provide a mix of local vendors and host future community gatherings, such as movie nights.

“My partner, Jadelyn, and I are here to support and bring something to the community by offering a space with locally grown foods to support local entrepreneurs,” Ruiz-Romero said. “But it is a two-way street. The community has already embraced what we’re doing, and I want to continue doing what we’re doing. I hope to continue supporting local agriculture, small businesses, entrepreneurs and, of course, our community.”

Nitta’s Corner will hold its grand opening Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. and will serve coffee, iced tea, shave ice and waffles. All island residents and visitors are welcome to attend and enjoy the new improvements.

“I was fortunate to see this through thanks to the support of Roy Nitta, the property owner, who believed in my vision,” Ruiz-Romero said. “Everything aligns perfectly — Roy believing in what I’m doing and choosing someone dedicated and hardworking.”

Businesses interested in tenancy or for more information on Nitta’s Corner can visit resilientrootshawaii.com or keep track with daily updates on Instagram at @nittas_corner.