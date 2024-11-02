Letter: Offer students attractive healthy food options

Monday, November 4, 2024
The recent Star-Advertiser article “Hawaii grown: School lunch made entirely of local ingredients” was very elucidating.
They served the kids locally smoked beef brisket, a horrendously unhealthy food, poi and ulu, an acquired taste, meaning most kids won’t eat it, and there were no leafy green vegetables or fruit.
Our nation is in a health crisis and an obesity epidemic. We should be teaching our kids to eat healthy foods that they are used to: grains, beans, rice, nuts, fruits and vegetables.
Gordon LaBedz
Kekaha, Kauai
