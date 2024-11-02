Hawaii Wahine volleyball team defeats Cal Poly

Caylen Alexander put down a match-high 20 kills and Stella Adeyemi and Kate Lang each had two big kills late in the fourth set to help Hawaii defeat Cal Poly 25-19, 25-12, 15-25, 25-20 tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 5,044 saw the Rainbow Wahine (15-7, 9-3 Big West) close out an impressive weekend to move into a first-place tie with UC Davis for the league lead.

The Aggies went 0-2 over the weekend while Hawaii went 2-0, dropping only one set.

Hawaii tied a season high with eight aces with Lang recording three. Lang also had six kills, with two coming in the final four points of the fourth set to put away the Mustangs (15-8, 8-4).

Tali Hakas added six kills and tied Tayli Ikenaga with a match-high 13 digs.

UH hits the road next week for matches Thursday at UC Riverside and Saturday at UC Davis, which beat Hawaii in four sets earlier this season.