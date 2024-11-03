Honolulu Star-Advertiser

5 teens sent to the hospital after single-car rollover

By Allison Schaefers

COURTESY HONOLULU EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES A Honolulu Emergency Medical Services ambulance.

Five teens were transported to a trauma hospital following an early morning single-vehicle rollover accident, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report.

EMS said the incident occurred at about 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Auloa Road.

They treated the teens at the scene and transported a 17-year-old male and two 16-year-old females to a trauma hospital in serious condition. They also transported an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old female in stable condition to an area hospital.

