First responders searching for Arizona visitor reported missing off ‘Anini Beach

Multiple agencies are searching for a missing swimmer, who was reported missing in waters off ‘Anini Beach today.

The 59-year-old male, who was visiting Hawaii from Arizona, was reported missing at approximately 12:15 p.m. He was last seen snorkeling near the back channel of ‘Anini Beach.

Firefighters with the Hanalei fire station, Rescue 3, Air 1, Ocean Safety Bureau and the on-duty Battalion Chief are responding to the incident and are conducting an air, sea and shoreline search.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Kaua‘i Police Department also are assisting with the search. Volunteers from Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, are assisting the man’s family.