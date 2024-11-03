Honolulu Star-Advertiser

NYT/Siena poll: Harris and Trump in tight race in swing states

By Leah Douglas / Reuters

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump attends his campaign rally at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan.
Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris attends a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisc.
WASHINGTON >> Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump remain in a tight race in the country’s seven battleground states two days before the U.S. presidential election, according to the final New York Times/Siena College poll.

The opinion poll showed Vice President Harris with marginal leads in Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin and former President Trump just ahead in Arizona. The two are in close races in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania, according to the poll, which surveyed 7,879 likely voters in the seven states from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2.

In all seven states, the matchups were within the poll’s 3.5% margin of error.

About 40% of the respondents had already voted and Harris led among those voters by 8 percentage points, while Trump leads with voters who have say they are very likely to vote but have not yet done so, the poll found.

The tied race in Pennsylvania shows Trump gaining momentum in a state Harris had led by four percentage points in all prior New York Times polls, the outlet said.

Both candidates are campaigning in battleground states this weekend, with Trump set to appear in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia on Sunday, while Harris will campaign in Michigan.

