Column: Democrats’ views on education, immigration resonate

In recent years, America has faced an intense power struggle between Democrats and Republicans over key issues such as education, immigration, foreign policy and women’s rights. During the first and only presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the candidates presented their visions for addressing these challenges.

Although I am still in high school and not yet eligible to vote, I, along with millions of Americans, have reflected on the values each party represents.

While I appreciate the Republican Party’s strong stances on the economy and foreign policy, the Democratic Party aligns more closely with my beliefs, particularly on education and immigration.

As a teenager planning to pursue higher education, the Democratic Party’s commitment to lowering the cost of public education resonates with me. I often worry about how I’ll manage to afford college tuition, not to mention living expenses. College tuition in the U.S. is alarmingly high, averaging around $38,000 per year, which adds up to more than $150,000 for a four-year program.

Many students are forced to take out loans that accrue interest over time, contributing to the $1.7 trillion in student loan debt Americans now owe. Although there are scholarships available for reduced-income students, they are extremely competitive, especially here in Hawaii.

Lowering the cost of public education would benefit our society as a whole. Many European countries have adopted more affordable and effective education systems that heavily subsidize the cost of tuition. Spain, for example, uses a pay-per-class system, making higher education even more accessible and encouraging more students to pursue degrees in vital fields such as law and medicine.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The current Democratic administration has taken steps to reduce the financial burden on students by championing billions of dollars in student loan forgiveness, demonstrating its commitment to easing the financial strain on students like me. I believe that a Kamala Harris administration would help further advance those objectives.

Immigration is another topic that featured prominently in the presidential debate. As a child of immigrants from France and India, who arrived in the U.S. with almost no money and built a new life here, I can appreciate Harris’ views on immigration’s positive impact on the country. Republicans argue that immigrants raise crime rates and take jobs from native-born citizens.

However, research has shown that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than U.S.-born citizens. Furthermore, immigrants are more likely to start businesses than native-born citizens, dispelling the notion that immigrants take away jobs from Americans. The truth is that immigrants create more jobs than they take and legal immigration actually boosts the economy.

While illegal immigration is a separate issue, I believe all legal immigrants should have a chance to live the American dream as long as our nation has the capacity to support them with the necessary resources.

In conclusion, while I respect certain Republican stances on topics such as the economy and foreign policy, my morals and values align more closely with the Democratic Party, particularly in its approach to immigration and education.

As a teenager in the U.S., I believe that the Democratic Party offers solutions that better reflect my hopes for the future.

Ariana Pouzin is a sophomore at Kealakehe High School.