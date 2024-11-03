Letter: Look to policies, not hatred, when voting

In the presidential election we must decide if we want transgender women competing in women’s sports or in our wives’, daughters’ and granddaughters’ locker rooms and bathrooms. Do we want an open border when Presidents Clinton and Obama were vehemently against it?

Do we want high fuel costs, canceled tax cuts for the average family, overtaxed corporations, a leader who believes all the disastrous policies of the past 3-1/2 years were wonderful and should be continued? Yes, policies matter!

Finally, if you are better off than four years ago, you are a wealthy individual with a great pension plan and sufficient savings. But our poor, the working class and those who have to drive to work — and may be hoping to purchase a home — are not better off.

Put your hatred and name- calling aside and think of your fellow citizens.

Gary R. Johnson

Kaneohe

