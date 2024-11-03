Coast Guard members, civilians honored for Lahaina heroism
PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS DAVID GRAHAM / U.S. COAST GUARD
Coast Guard personnel with the help of civilian crews worked to save 17 people in the harbor and rescued 40 survivors along the shore in Lahaina on Aug. 8, 2023.
PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS JENNIFER NILSON / U.S. COAST GUARD
Good Samaritans who responded during the Maui wildfires received letters of appreciation from Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku on Oct. 18. Coast Guard crew members and civilian mariners assisted wildfire survivors who jumped into the water to avoid the fire and smoke.
PETTY OFFICER 1ST CLASS JORDAN AKIYAMA / U.S. COAST GUARD
Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Marzilli, a boatswains mate aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, received the Coast Guard Medal in September for his actions during the 2023 Lahaina wildfire. The Coast Guard Medal is the highest honor for noncombat operations a Coast Guard member can receive.