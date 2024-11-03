Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 19-23, 2024
For The Week Of Aug. 19-23
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99 663 Aiea Heights Dr
|8/15/2024
|$1,200,000
|99 541 Ohekani Pl
|8/12/2024
|$1,000,000
|99 394 Mananai Pl 8R
|8/14/2024
|$630,000
|Aina Haina
|251 Wailupe Cir
|8/12/2024
|$3,160,000
|1060 Hind Iuka Dr
|8/15/2024
|$1,750,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1355G Moanalualani Pl # 9G
|8/15/2024
|$988,000
|1067 Maluna St
|8/14/2024
|$1,025,000
|1247 Ala Amoamo St
|8/14/2024
|$1,035,000
|2039 Mahaoo Pl
|8/13/2024
|$1,620,000
|4602 Likini St
|8/12/2024
|$1,595,000
|Ala Moana
|1655 Makaloa St Apt 506
|8/14/2024
|$285,000
|1655 Makaloa St Apt 612
|8/15/2024
|$365,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd # 1605
|8/12/2024
|$2,150,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
|Ave 102
|8/15/2024
|$957,751
|91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
|Ave 103
|8/15/2024
|$934,634
|91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
|Ave 137
|8/15/2024
|$669,600
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 8402
|8/15/2024
|$589,275
|91 030 Pohakupuna Pl
|8/12/2024
|$780,000
|91 1019 Puamaeole St Apt 1/C
|8/15/2024
|$398,335
|91 1039 Puamaeole St Apt 3/A
|8/15/2024
|$510,000
|92 1530 Aliinui Dr # 1802
|8/15/2024
|$825,000
|92 104 Waialii Pl # O-624
|8/15/2024
|$1,812,300
|92 104 Waialii Pl # O-702
|8/14/2024
|$1,185,000
|91 1160 Mikohu St Apt 33/D
|8/14/2024
|$498,000
|91 1132 Laaulu St # 14/E
|8/15/2024
|$733,000
|91 1190 Mikohu St # 42/U
|8/15/2024
|$475,000
|91 2044 Laakona Pl
|8/12/2024
|$850,000
|91 532 Maohaka Pl
|8/15/2024
|$899,000
|91 1001 Keaunui Dr Unit 65
|8/12/2024
|$632,000
|540 Manawai St Apt 504
|8/15/2024
|$747,060
|801 Kakala St 1102
|8/15/2024
|$680,000
|91 1056 Olowa St
|8/12/2024
|$1,140,000
|91 1088 Iliahialoe Lp
|8/15/2024
|$1,135,000
|Haleiwa
|66 169 Waialua Beach Rd
|8/14/2024
|$490,000
|66 954 Kuewa Dr
|8/15/2024
|$200,000
|66 135 Oliana Pl
|8/12/2024
|$900,000
|Hauula
|54 269 Kamehameha Hwy # A
|8/12/2024
|$760,000
|Hawaii Kai
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd Unit 6402
|8/13/2024
|$1,065,000
|580 Lunalilo Home Rd
|8/12/2024
|$1,215,000
|464 Kawaihae St Apt E
|8/15/2024
|$880,000
|202 Opihikao Way # 871
|8/15/2024
|$1,635,000
|905 Hokulani St
|8/14/2024
|$722,500
|941 Hokulani St
|8/15/2024
|$1,775,000
|Heeia
|46 024 Puulena St Apt 612
|8/14/2024
|$666,775
|46 280 Kahuhipa St Apt B/200
|8/15/2024
|$425,000
|46 431 D Kahuhipa St
|8/12/2024
|$809,000
|Kahaluu
|47 730 Hui Kelu St # 4/404
|8/12/2024
|$867,000
|47 107 Hui Kelu Pl
|8/12/2024
|$1,225,000
|Kailua
|333 Aoloa St Apt 339
|8/15/2024
|$990,000
|1386 Akalani Lp
|8/15/2024
|$1,125,000
|766 Iana St
|8/13/2024
|$1,650,000
|1617 Kanapuu Dr
|8/15/2024
|$1,810,000
|134 Onekea Dr
|8/15/2024
|$967,498
|723 Kahoa Dr
|8/14/2024
|$900,000
|Kakaako
|615 Keawe St 301
|8/15/2024
|$315,600
|1000 Auahi St 607
|8/15/2024
|$1,230,000
|1000 Auahi St 2907
|8/15/2024
|$1,448,000
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 1912
|8/12/2024
|$725,000
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1208
|8/14/2024
|$999,999
|1288 Kapiolani Blvd # I-2109
|8/14/2024
|$770,000
|Kaneohe
|44 464 Aumoana Way
|8/12/2024
|$2,010,000
|45 1117 Cobb Adams Rd D
|8/15/2024
|$2,900,000
|45 219 Mahalani Cir
|8/13/2024
|$1,100,000
|Kapahulu
|2895 Kalakaua Ave Apt 706
|8/15/2024
|$1,400,000
|250 Kaalawai Pl
|8/12/2024
|$2,775,000
|4145 Papu Cir
|8/14/2024
|$2,480,000
|301 22Nd Ave
|8/15/2024
|$4,850,000
|Kapalama
|1433 Alani St
|8/15/2024
|$785,000
|1440 Brigham St
|8/15/2024
|$850,000
|Liliha
|60 N Beretania St Apt 1603
|8/15/2024
|$462,000
|Lower Kalihi
|730 Gulick Ave
|8/15/2024
|$595,000
|1939 Ulana St
|8/12/2024
|$1,022,000
|Lower Manoa
|1215 Alexander St Apt 602
|8/12/2024
|$413,000
|1427 Alexander St Apt 110
|8/15/2024
|$410,000
|Makaha
|84 680 Kili Dr Apt A/1702
|8/14/2024
|$475,000
|84 707 Kiana Pl # 25/116A
|8/15/2024
|$323,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92 783 Makakilo Dr Apt C/16
|8/14/2024
|$525,000
|92 1217 Uahanai St
|8/14/2024
|$1,220,000
|92 1967 Kulihi St
|8/13/2024
|$1,300,000
|Makiki
|1733 Malanai St
|8/15/2024
|$592,900
|1314 Kalakaua Ave Apt 814
|8/12/2024
|$230,000
|1040 Lunalilo St Ph 4
|8/12/2024
|$720,000
|1120 Hassinger St Apt 301
|8/15/2024
|$270,000
|1634 Makiki St Apt 1103
|8/15/2024
|$380,000
|1630 Liholiho St Apt 1107
|8/12/2024
|$88,994
|1630 Liholiho St Apt 1210
|8/14/2024
|$88,994
|1630 Liholiho St Apt 1402
|8/13/2024
|$88,994
|1630 Liholiho St Apt 1601
|8/12/2024
|$88,994
|1630 Liholiho St Apt 1604
|8/13/2024
|$88,994
|1630 Liholiho St Apt 2101
|8/14/2024
|$88,994
|1630 Liholiho St Apt 2306
|8/15/2024
|$69,577
|1616 Liholiho St Apt 901
|8/14/2024
|$409,000
|1909 Mott-Smith Dr
|8/15/2024
|$1,600,000
|Manoa Valley
|3141 Paty Dr
|8/14/2024
|$2,410,000
|Mccully
|2333 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 3112
|8/15/2024
|$510,000
|2444 Hihiwai St Apt 905
|8/12/2024
|$490,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95 109 Waikalani Dr
|8/14/2024
|$1,405,000
|95 065 Waikalani Dr Apt F302
|8/12/2024
|$260,000
|95 270 Waikalani Dr Apt L/203
|8/14/2024
|$540,000
|95 269 Waikalani Dr Apt C/605
|8/13/2024
|$470,000
|95 273 Waikalani Dr Apt D/901
|8/13/2024
|$450,000
|95 273 Waikalani Dr Apt D/1004
|8/12/2024
|$449,000
|Mokuleia
|68 085 Akule St
|8/15/2024
|$1,222,337
|68 055 Akule St Apt 212
|8/13/2024
|$420,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87 924 Hookele Pl
|8/12/2024
|$630,000
|Niu Valley
|504 Halemaumau St
|8/14/2024
|$750,000
|Nuuanu
|55 S Kukui St # D/2209
|8/14/2024
|$420,000
|1200 Queen Emma St # 1002
|8/12/2024
|$1,000,000
|818 S King St Apt 2003
|8/12/2024
|$375,000
|1832 Lusitana St # 165
|8/14/2024
|$750,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|3690 Hilo Pl # A
|8/14/2024
|$2,275,000
|Pearl City
|1131 Puu Ulaula St
|8/15/2024
|$1,000,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98 1810 C Kaahumanu St # 4
|8/14/2024
|$1,085,000
|98 487 Koauka Loop Apt B1304
|8/13/2024
|$609,000
|98 402 Koauka Loop Apt 2403
|8/15/2024
|$375,000
|98 410 Koauka Loop Apt 16C
|8/15/2024
|$530,000
|98 410 Koauka Lp 33G
|8/14/2024
|$394,000
|98 518 Kaonohi St # 50/2
|8/15/2024
|$690,000
|98 595 Nohoalii St
|8/15/2024
|$1,508,000
|Sand Island Access
|1519 Kaumualii St Apt 108
|8/14/2024
|$377,500
|Wahiawa
|257 Kaliponi St
|8/15/2024
|$660,000
|77 Karsten Dr Apt 26/F
|8/12/2024
|$165,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4340 Pahoa Ave Apt 17B
|8/13/2024
|$910,000
|4962 4 Kilauea Ave 59
|8/14/2024
|$625,000
|1450 1 Hunakai St # 95
|8/14/2024
|$800,000
|Waianae
|85 208 Lualualei Homestead Rd
|# 206
|8/12/2024
|$615,000
|Waikiki
|1911 Kalakaua Ave Apt 209
|8/13/2024
|$250,000
|1911 Kalakaua Ave Apt 603
|8/14/2024
|$380,000
|1920 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 610
|8/14/2024
|$80,000
|1920 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1705
|8/14/2024
|$115,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1742
|8/13/2024
|$780,000
|1720 Ala Moana Blvd # B/1108
|8/15/2024
|$125,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2309
|8/12/2024
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3204
|8/15/2024
|$190,703
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3306
|8/14/2024
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Ph 14
|8/14/2024
|$319,931
|1909 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1310
|8/14/2024
|$275,000
|444 Niu St Apt 1116
|8/13/2024
|$310,000
|444 Niu St Apt 1406
|8/12/2024
|$332,000
|2139 Kuhio Ave # D2108
|8/14/2024
|$670,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 1806
|8/15/2024
|$185,000
|445 Seaside Ave Apt 3614
|8/15/2024
|$360,000
|2421 Tusitala St Apt 2402
|8/13/2024
|$383,000
|2442 Tusitala St Apt 105
|8/15/2024
|$215,000
|311 Ohua Ave Apt 1104D
|8/15/2024
|$605,000
|Waipahu
|94 1118 Koakolo St
|8/13/2024
|$1,381,237
|94 507 Niulii St
|8/12/2024
|$1,010,000
|94 245 Leowahine St # 2010
|8/15/2024
|$312,000
|94 370 Kaholo St
|8/13/2024
|$909,000
|94 470 Paiwa St Unit 12
|8/15/2024
|$850,000
|94 483 Mulehu St
|8/13/2024
|$830,000
|94 817 Kime St
|8/15/2024
|$800,000
|94 1025 Pulelo St
|8/14/2024
|$829,500
|94 781 Lumiauau St
|8/14/2024
|$1,280,000
|COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Liliha
|1029 Maunakea St
|8/14/2024
|$1,100,000
|Lower Kalihi
|1824 Kahai St
|8/15/2024
|$200,000
|Waikiki
|445 Seaside Ave # CA4
|8/12/2024
|$1,400,000
