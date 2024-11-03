Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, November 3, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii NewsHawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 19-23, 2024

Today Last updated 4:31 p.m.

For The Week Of Aug. 19-23
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
99 663 Aiea Heights Dr 8/15/2024 $1,200,000
99 541 Ohekani Pl 8/12/2024 $1,000,000
99 394 Mananai Pl 8R 8/14/2024 $630,000
Aina Haina
251 Wailupe Cir 8/12/2024 $3,160,000
1060 Hind Iuka Dr 8/15/2024 $1,750,000
Airport/Mapunapuna
1355G Moanalualani Pl # 9G 8/15/2024 $988,000
1067 Maluna St 8/14/2024 $1,025,000
1247 Ala Amoamo St 8/14/2024 $1,035,000
2039 Mahaoo Pl 8/13/2024 $1,620,000
4602 Likini St 8/12/2024 $1,595,000
Ala Moana
1655 Makaloa St Apt 506 8/14/2024 $285,000
1655 Makaloa St Apt 612 8/15/2024 $365,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd # 1605 8/12/2024 $2,150,000
Ewa, Kapolei
91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
Ave 102 8/15/2024 $957,751
91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
Ave 103 8/15/2024 $934,634
91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
Ave 137 8/15/2024 $669,600
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 8402 8/15/2024 $589,275
91 030 Pohakupuna Pl 8/12/2024 $780,000
91 1019 Puamaeole St Apt 1/C 8/15/2024 $398,335
91 1039 Puamaeole St Apt 3/A 8/15/2024 $510,000
92 1530 Aliinui Dr # 1802 8/15/2024 $825,000
92 104 Waialii Pl # O-624 8/15/2024 $1,812,300
92 104 Waialii Pl # O-702 8/14/2024 $1,185,000
91 1160 Mikohu St Apt 33/D 8/14/2024 $498,000
91 1132 Laaulu St # 14/E 8/15/2024 $733,000
91 1190 Mikohu St # 42/U 8/15/2024 $475,000
91 2044 Laakona Pl 8/12/2024 $850,000
91 532 Maohaka Pl 8/15/2024 $899,000
91 1001 Keaunui Dr Unit 65 8/12/2024 $632,000
540 Manawai St Apt 504 8/15/2024 $747,060
801 Kakala St 1102 8/15/2024 $680,000
91 1056 Olowa St 8/12/2024 $1,140,000
91 1088 Iliahialoe Lp 8/15/2024 $1,135,000
Haleiwa
66 169 Waialua Beach Rd 8/14/2024 $490,000
66 954 Kuewa Dr 8/15/2024 $200,000
66 135 Oliana Pl 8/12/2024 $900,000
Hauula
54 269 Kamehameha Hwy # A 8/12/2024 $760,000
Hawaii Kai
520 Lunalilo Home Rd Unit 6402 8/13/2024 $1,065,000
580 Lunalilo Home Rd 8/12/2024 $1,215,000
464 Kawaihae St Apt E 8/15/2024 $880,000
202 Opihikao Way # 871 8/15/2024 $1,635,000
905 Hokulani St 8/14/2024 $722,500
941 Hokulani St 8/15/2024 $1,775,000
Heeia
46 024 Puulena St Apt 612 8/14/2024 $666,775
46 280 Kahuhipa St Apt B/200 8/15/2024 $425,000
46 431 D Kahuhipa St 8/12/2024 $809,000
Kahaluu
47 730 Hui Kelu St # 4/404 8/12/2024 $867,000
47 107 Hui Kelu Pl 8/12/2024 $1,225,000
Kailua
333 Aoloa St Apt 339 8/15/2024 $990,000
1386 Akalani Lp 8/15/2024 $1,125,000
766 Iana St 8/13/2024 $1,650,000
1617 Kanapuu Dr 8/15/2024 $1,810,000
134 Onekea Dr 8/15/2024 $967,498
723 Kahoa Dr 8/14/2024 $900,000
Kakaako
615 Keawe St 301 8/15/2024 $315,600
1000 Auahi St 607 8/15/2024 $1,230,000
1000 Auahi St 2907 8/15/2024 $1,448,000
1009 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 1912 8/12/2024 $725,000
1330 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1208 8/14/2024 $999,999
1288 Kapiolani Blvd # I-2109 8/14/2024 $770,000
Kaneohe
44 464 Aumoana Way 8/12/2024 $2,010,000
45 1117 Cobb Adams Rd D 8/15/2024 $2,900,000
45 219 Mahalani Cir 8/13/2024 $1,100,000
Kapahulu
2895 Kalakaua Ave Apt 706 8/15/2024 $1,400,000
250 Kaalawai Pl 8/12/2024 $2,775,000
4145 Papu Cir 8/14/2024 $2,480,000
301 22Nd Ave 8/15/2024 $4,850,000
Kapalama
1433 Alani St 8/15/2024 $785,000
1440 Brigham St 8/15/2024 $850,000
Liliha
60 N Beretania St Apt 1603 8/15/2024 $462,000
Lower Kalihi
730 Gulick Ave 8/15/2024 $595,000
1939 Ulana St 8/12/2024 $1,022,000
Lower Manoa
1215 Alexander St Apt 602 8/12/2024 $413,000
1427 Alexander St Apt 110 8/15/2024 $410,000
Makaha
84 680 Kili Dr Apt A/1702 8/14/2024 $475,000
84 707 Kiana Pl # 25/116A 8/15/2024 $323,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach
92 783 Makakilo Dr Apt C/16 8/14/2024 $525,000
92 1217 Uahanai St 8/14/2024 $1,220,000
92 1967 Kulihi St 8/13/2024 $1,300,000
Makiki
1733 Malanai St 8/15/2024 $592,900
1314 Kalakaua Ave Apt 814 8/12/2024 $230,000
1040 Lunalilo St Ph 4 8/12/2024 $720,000
1120 Hassinger St Apt 301 8/15/2024 $270,000
1634 Makiki St Apt 1103 8/15/2024 $380,000
1630 Liholiho St Apt 1107 8/12/2024 $88,994
1630 Liholiho St Apt 1210 8/14/2024 $88,994
1630 Liholiho St Apt 1402 8/13/2024 $88,994
1630 Liholiho St Apt 1601 8/12/2024 $88,994
1630 Liholiho St Apt 1604 8/13/2024 $88,994
1630 Liholiho St Apt 2101 8/14/2024 $88,994
1630 Liholiho St Apt 2306 8/15/2024 $69,577
1616 Liholiho St Apt 901 8/14/2024 $409,000
1909 Mott-Smith Dr 8/15/2024 $1,600,000
Manoa Valley
3141 Paty Dr 8/14/2024 $2,410,000
Mccully
2333 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 3112 8/15/2024 $510,000
2444 Hihiwai St Apt 905 8/12/2024 $490,000
Mililani, Waipio
95 109 Waikalani Dr 8/14/2024 $1,405,000
95 065 Waikalani Dr Apt F302 8/12/2024 $260,000
95 270 Waikalani Dr Apt L/203 8/14/2024 $540,000
95 269 Waikalani Dr Apt C/605 8/13/2024 $470,000
95 273 Waikalani Dr Apt D/901 8/13/2024 $450,000
95 273 Waikalani Dr Apt D/1004 8/12/2024 $449,000
Mokuleia
68 085 Akule St 8/15/2024 $1,222,337
68 055 Akule St Apt 212 8/13/2024 $420,000
Nanakuli, Maili
87 924 Hookele Pl 8/12/2024 $630,000
Niu Valley
504 Halemaumau St 8/14/2024 $750,000
Nuuanu
55 S Kukui St # D/2209 8/14/2024 $420,000
1200 Queen Emma St # 1002 8/12/2024 $1,000,000
818 S King St Apt 2003 8/12/2024 $375,000
1832 Lusitana St # 165 8/14/2024 $750,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
3690 Hilo Pl # A 8/14/2024 $2,275,000
Pearl City
1131 Puu Ulaula St 8/15/2024 $1,000,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
98 1810 C Kaahumanu St # 4 8/14/2024 $1,085,000
98 487 Koauka Loop Apt B1304 8/13/2024 $609,000
98 402 Koauka Loop Apt 2403 8/15/2024 $375,000
98 410 Koauka Loop Apt 16C 8/15/2024 $530,000
98 410 Koauka Lp 33G 8/14/2024 $394,000
98 518 Kaonohi St # 50/2 8/15/2024 $690,000
98 595 Nohoalii St 8/15/2024 $1,508,000
Sand Island Access
1519 Kaumualii St Apt 108 8/14/2024 $377,500
Wahiawa
257 Kaliponi St 8/15/2024 $660,000
77 Karsten Dr Apt 26/F 8/12/2024 $165,000
Waialae, Kahala
4340 Pahoa Ave Apt 17B 8/13/2024 $910,000
4962 4 Kilauea Ave 59 8/14/2024 $625,000
1450 1 Hunakai St # 95 8/14/2024 $800,000
Waianae
85 208 Lualualei Homestead Rd
# 206 8/12/2024 $615,000
Waikiki
1911 Kalakaua Ave Apt 209 8/13/2024 $250,000
1911 Kalakaua Ave Apt 603 8/14/2024 $380,000
1920 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 610 8/14/2024 $80,000
1920 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1705 8/14/2024 $115,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1742 8/13/2024 $780,000
1720 Ala Moana Blvd # B/1108 8/15/2024 $125,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2309 8/12/2024 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3204 8/15/2024 $190,703
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3306 8/14/2024 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Ph 14 8/14/2024 $319,931
1909 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 1310 8/14/2024 $275,000
444 Niu St Apt 1116 8/13/2024 $310,000
444 Niu St Apt 1406 8/12/2024 $332,000
2139 Kuhio Ave # D2108 8/14/2024 $670,000
2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 1806 8/15/2024 $185,000
445 Seaside Ave Apt 3614 8/15/2024 $360,000
2421 Tusitala St Apt 2402 8/13/2024 $383,000
2442 Tusitala St Apt 105 8/15/2024 $215,000
311 Ohua Ave Apt 1104D 8/15/2024 $605,000
Waipahu
94 1118 Koakolo St 8/13/2024 $1,381,237
94 507 Niulii St 8/12/2024 $1,010,000
94 245 Leowahine St # 2010 8/15/2024 $312,000
94 370 Kaholo St 8/13/2024 $909,000
94 470 Paiwa St Unit 12 8/15/2024 $850,000
94 483 Mulehu St 8/13/2024 $830,000
94 817 Kime St 8/15/2024 $800,000
94 1025 Pulelo St 8/14/2024 $829,500
94 781 Lumiauau St 8/14/2024 $1,280,000
COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Liliha
1029 Maunakea St 8/14/2024 $1,100,000
Lower Kalihi
1824 Kahai St 8/15/2024 $200,000
Waikiki
445 Seaside Ave # CA4 8/12/2024 $1,400,000
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide