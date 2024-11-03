Kokua Line: Will Ala Moana Boulevard get more right-turn arrows?

Question: The Oct. 18 column (808ne.ws/4ebVEyQ) mentions only one intersection getting the right-turn green arrow onto Ala Moana Boulevard, but there are others that need it too. Will an arrow be installed at other intersections where right on red is no longer allowed? Or might the DOT revert to right-turn-on-a-red light being allowed at any of the intersections along Ala Moana Boulevard where they took it away?

Answer: You are one of multiple readers asking, and at this point the answers are no. Here’s the full emailed response from Shelly Kunishige, a spokesperson for Hawaii’s Department of Transportation:

“Regarding the right-turn green arrow installed at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ala Moana Park Drive, HDOT conducted an engineering review of the intersection and found that the addition of a green arrow signal-head to allow an overlapping right-turn movement could be safely accomplished. HDOT does review intersections for appropriate safety improvements, but we do not have current plans to install additional green arrow signal-heads at other No Right-Turn On Red (NRTOR) intersections. NRTOR restrictions were installed at intersections with major crashes involving vehicles making right turns on red. As safety is our primary goal, HDOT intends to keep the NRTOR as a safety measure at the identified intersections.”

As we said in the Oct. 18 column, Kokua Line still gets “Auwes” about NRTOR signs being posted nearly two years ago along Ala Moana Boulevard in Waikiki and Kakaako from drivers who insist the changes worsened traffic. That column inspired more feedback, including from readers bothered by what they described as especially poor traffic flow at Ala Moana Boulevard and Piikoi Street and at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. As one put it, “the Piikoi Street intersection is the most perplexing one; even when the light is green for traffic on Piikoi Street turning left onto Ala Moana Boulevard, vehicles turning right onto Piikoi Street from Ala Moana are prohibited because of the ‘no right on red’ sign even though there are no vehicles or pedestrians crossing!”

Speaking of traffic, although not on Ala Moana Boulevard, the DOT notified the public that it will close the H-1 Freeway westbound from the Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp to about the Pali Highway off-ramp on Monday from 8:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. for permanent striping. “All westbound traffic will be detoured to the Vineyard Boulevard exit. Motorists may reenter the westbound H-1 Freeway by turning right on Vineyard Boulevard at Punchbowl Street,” it said.

Q: Will the DMV be open Election Day?

A: No, all of Oahu’s satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed Tuesday, according to the city’s holiday schedule.

Q: Auwe to scammers who try to make people afraid they will be arrested over jury duty! I didn’t fall for it but somebody else might. These scammers act like they are some kind of law enforcement and tell you to pay a fine or get arrested. Hang up! — A reader

A: Your response is correct to this recurring impersonation scam, about which the Hawaii State Judiciary issues frequent warnings. This scam can occur by phone call, text message or email, falsely threatening the target with prosecution for spurious reasons and demanding an immediate payment to avoid being punished. We highlight it anew because the Judiciary issued a news release Friday about a version that “spoofs” (impersonates) phone numbers from the Hilo courthouse.

The news release reminds Hawaii residents that “generally, the courts or law enforcement would not call or email you unless you contacted us first seeking assistance with a specific question. All other communications regarding state court legal matters are typically handled through the U.S. Postal Service.”

Hawaii state court staff do not contact a person and demand:

>> “Proof of your identity such as your name, birth date, Social Security number, credit or debit card number, or other personal or financial information.”

>> “Immediate payment of fines by purchasing pre-paid debit or gift cards, sending money to the government via wire transfer, or online payment apps such as CashApp, Venmo, etc., nor require transfer of cryptocurrency to avoid arrest and jail.”

>> “Credit card numbers or bank routing numbers.”

>> That you meet them in person somewhere to make a payment. Nor will they demand that you stay on the phone to buy pre-paid debit or gift cards.

All of the aforementioned are what scammers do. Hang up the phone, without answering any questions or pressing any numbers.

As for other forms of contact, “if you get an email or text claiming to be from the Hawai‘i State Judiciary, but you did not call or email us first, delete immediately. Do not click on anything and do not reply,” the news release said.

When you suspect a scam, never use an email address or phone number given by the suspected scammer. Instead, contact the purported agency directly using contact information posted on its official website. In the Judiciary’s case, that would be courts.state.hi.us/.

If you are threatened by a scammer or believe you are in danger, call 911, the news release said.

Mahalo

I want to Mahalo the parents who still let their kids go trick-or-treating. It was a fun night for us kupuna who like giving out candy to the little ones. — Young at heart

