Las Vegas Advisor: LINQ Promenade mall sold for $275 million

After more than a year of speculation about which Caesars Entertainment casino might be up for sale, the question has been answered. It’s none of them. Instead, it’s been announced that Caesars is selling the LINQ Promenade, the outdoor shopping mall situated between The LINQ and the Flamingo, for $275 million. The buyer is a joint venture between noncasino companies in Texas and New York; hence, there doesn’t figure to be any kind of gambling-­industry element connected to the sale. The High Roller observation wheel was not included in the deal. The sale comes on the heels of Caesars’ sale of the World Series of Poker brand, another capital-raising move that didn’t necessitate the sale of any of its casinos.

Famed diner: Norms Diner, which debuted near the famed Hollywood corner of Sunset and Vine in 1949 and has since expanded to 23 locations in southern California, has opened its first restaurant outside of California in Las Vegas. Located 5 miles west of the Strip at the corner of Charleston and Decatur, it’s Las Vegas’ newest famous dining transplant and open 24 hours.

Ice in the desert: The Cosmopolitan’s Boulevard Pool ice rink opens for holiday skating on Nov. 28 and runs through Jan. 1 for its 12th year of operation. Joining in this year will be Fontainebleau, with an ice rink at its Oasis Pool that opens Nov. 27.

Dollar oysters: If you’re an oyster fan, you can pay $3 a pop at Las Vegas’ fancy restaurants, or head to Red Rock Resort for “Buck a Shuck.” Oysters and clams on the half shell are just $1 all day Tuesdays at The Oyster Bar.

Question: Are there any single-deck blackjack games left in Las Vegas?

Answer: There are a few, but none that pay the traditional 3-2 on naturals. The few single-­deck games that remain pay 6-5, which means the casino advantage is lower playing a game with any number of decks that pays 3-2 on naturals.

