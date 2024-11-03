Signs of Hawaiian Life: Nov. 3, 2024

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Nansie and Tom Van der Hout ran into a familiar face — longtime Hawaii journalist Jim Mendoza with his wife, Liann — while on the Oregon Fruit Loop visiting farm stands and wineries. Photo by Tom Van der Hout.
Kailua resident Kathie Wilson found the perfect refreshment at the Minnesota State Fair when she stopped by the Hawaiian Shaved Ice concession stand. Photo by Patty Neuwirth.
Donna Cadiente of Waipahu saw evidence of the aloha spirit all the way in New York at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where a display encouraged passersby to support Maui wildfire relief with a purchase of a Maui Strong T-shirt. Photo by Tanya Suan.
