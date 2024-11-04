Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 22, seriously injured in alleged stabbing in Kapalama

By Star-Advertiser staff

A 22-year-old man is in serious condition after allegedly being stabbed several times Sunday night in Kapalama, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Kapalama Avenue and Makanani Drive, near the Kamehameha Schools campus, at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics treated the man for multiple stab wounds to his torso with an unknown object under unknown circumstances and took him to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

