Man, 39, seriously injured in downtown Honolulu stabbing

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 6:54 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

A 39-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed several times in downtown Honolulu today, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.

EMS paramedics responded to the scene at Union Mall and South Hotel Street at about 5:15 p.m., and found a man suffering from “extensive, apparent stab wounds to his upper body.”

Paramedics treated the man and took him to a hospital in serious condition, EMS said.

No further information on the stabbing was immediately released.

