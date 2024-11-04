Woman, 33, airlifted from Lanikai Pillbox after ankle injury

Honolulu firefighters airlifted a hiker with an injured ankle from the popular Lanikai Pillbox Trail this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 7:38 a.m. for a female hiker in her 30s on the trail, with an injury that left her unable to descend on her own.

Six units with 17 personnel responded. The first unit established command and climbed the trail on foot, while the second secured a nearby landing zone. Firefighters reached the hiker at 8:01 a.m.

After a medical assessment and basic life support, she was flown via the Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone, where care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 8:32 a.m.

EMS said the woman suffered a possible ankle sprain and took her to the hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.