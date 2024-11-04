Letter: Trump parrots Hitler with worrying regularity

Adolf Hitler claimed the right to remove inferior races who breed like vermin. Hitler condemned those who were poisoning the blood of Nazi Germany. He called undocumented immigrants animals. He described those who opposed him as the enemy within and scum, and used the military to arrest and imprison them. And he promised to his aggrieved followers that he would be their retribution for perceived injustices against them.

The similarities between the words and the thoughts of Hitler and Donald Trump are undeniable, and as clear as the recorded oratory of the former Nazi dictator and the possible future American dictator.

Ivana Trump, the late ex-wife whom Trump cheated on with Marla Maples, once testified under oath that Trump always had a copy of Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” on his bed stand. If that does not give one pause to want to risk Trump regaining unchecked power, nothing else will.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter