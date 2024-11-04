Letter: Win or lose, Trump has always been dishonest

The First Amendment constitutionalizes but does not define free speech, which has been interpreted and used to condone almost anything one wants to say or display. We have a right to lie, mislead, disparage, but is it right to do so?

Everybody lies now and then, myself included. Most go largely unchallenged and can have serious consequences. Currently, none more so than in national politics.

The presidential race is extremely close, but Kamala Harris’ misspeaks pale by comparison to Donald Trump’s pathological dishonesty. Virtually everything he says is a bald-faced untruth, without proof and never corroborated. And he knows it.

We can and do disagree on many things, but good leadership character should prevail. Our politicians, especially the president, should possess the highest integrity, morality, dignity and respect for others. The irony of it all: Whether Trump wins or loses, he will do so by lying.

Neal Herbert

Hilo

