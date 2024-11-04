Off the news: Cruel feral-cat killings must be stopped

Monday, November 4, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
6:45 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Feral cats might be a problem, yes, since they are known to spread toxoplasmosis, a disease that can be deadly for endangered Hawaiian monk seals. But a recent spate of cruel and inhumane cat killings, including one apparent decapitation, at Keehi Small Boat Harbor should alarm everyone. State officials are working to identify the perpetrators; call 808-643-DLNR (3567) to provide info.