Vital Statistics: Oct. 25-31, 2024
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 25-31
>> Jordan James Kaulanaokalani Alfeche and Dayna Kaleolani Lee Gandauli
>> Joyce Paguirigan Ancheta and Juan Angel Rubalcaba
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
>> Steven Ross Anderson and Inez Cantu Talavera Merida
>> Semyon Avagyan and Karina Kobets
>> Brian John Bal and Jenna Rae Leong
>> Melany Rose Boivin and Antonio Victor Espinoza Cuadros
>> Brittany Carise Bowers and Alexander Kayden Bowers
>> Shannon Marie Brady and Robert William Wilson
>> Brandon Scott Crotteau and Olivia Katherine Knox
>> Ashley Michelle Cubel and Charles Brandon Domenico
>> Charisma Marie Curiel and Michael Angelo Sobreo
>> Colin Dela Cruz and Rayette Luka Badua-Villamor
>> Kalee Rose Donohue and Tyson Tinei Po‘okela Creekmur
>> Kathleen Dedicatoria Dumlao and Dustin Paul Meehan
>> Tomer Dvir and Dana Ashkenazi
>> Michael Richard Eakin and Xin Ran Loh
>> Jon Curtis Estabilio Jr. and Thalia Kristie Pacheco
>> Meagan Elizabeth Evans and Franklin Anthony Lomax
>> Ashley Nicole Henry and Jonathan Gregory Kimura
>> Kyna Lynette Hogan and Peter Herbert Blowsky
>> Allexys Taylor Johnson and Joshua Ku‘umakanalani Toshio Yamasaki-Crail
>> Jacob Allen Heneke Kam and Michelle-Lei Kahuena
>> Kim Yukino Kamitaki and David Phillip Kirsch
>> Saylor Jordan Knight and Christopher Anthony Matrone Jr.
>> Garrett Ryan Komisarek and Holly Toliver
>> Keith Francis Lippert Jr. and Iana Kristine Lim
>> Michelle Amanda Lister and Jacob Wesley Randall
>> Mark Anthony Lord and Deshawna Latrice Anderson
>> Candace Tong Lu and Jiaqi Yang
>> Vishnu Venugopal Nair and Charmaine Esmeralda
>> Katarina Eva-Elena Patten and Christopher Alvin Taylor
>> Kiley Joy Perkins and Sebastian Fernando Karuza
>> Jordan Todd Reynolds and Sydney Kayleen Liggett
>> Rubyka Maricha Rodriguez and Kristopher Carlos Coelho
>> Karla Daniela Rodriguez Luna and Juan Andres Salazar
>> Benjamin James Santarpia and Emily De Jesus
>> Samantha Jane Searle and Travis William Swind
>> Maria Semeli Stavrianoudaki and Petros Polakis
>> Ricco Von Teamer and Heather Belinda Gilmore
>> Brady Cale Thompson and Sarah Riley McIntosh
>> Janet Yvonne Uthman and Malcolm Dewayne Jackson
>> Angelica Adriana Vidal Flores and Georgina Molina Carrillo
>> Tonjala Shamecka Woodears and Eric Allen Blair
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 25-31
>> Taison Keali‘i Yutaka Ativalu Akoi
>> Stewart Charles Cameron
>> Denzel Lumai Dominic
>> Opal Li Esquivia
>> La‘iku Delbert Hookano
>> Mia Noelani Kaleikini
>> Manuma‘a Judith Uilani Fa‘amuamua Lauaki
>> Helio Dream Levine
>> Jax Jonathan Keali‘iokamalu O’Brien
>> Brazen Kanekalaniku Keao Hanalei Aki Park
>> Dimitrius Manaiakalani Revis-Stanciu
>> Kenna Judith Solomon
>> Andrew George Solomon Jr.
>> Imogen Lynn Suhre
>> Ezekiel Edmund Sullivan
>> Thaddeus William Sullivan
>> Chayim A‘ali‘ikumakani Shoi-ming Richard Van Ventura