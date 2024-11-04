Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Vital Statistics: Oct. 25-31, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 25-31

>> Jordan James Kaulanaokalani Alfeche and Dayna Kaleolani Lee Gandauli

>> Joyce Paguirigan Ancheta and Juan Angel Rubalcaba

>> Steven Ross Anderson and Inez Cantu Talavera Merida

>> Semyon Avagyan and Karina Kobets

>> Brian John Bal and Jenna Rae Leong

>> Melany Rose Boivin and Antonio Victor Espinoza Cuadros

>> Brittany Carise Bowers and Alexander Kayden Bowers

>> Shannon Marie Brady and Robert William Wilson

>> Brandon Scott Crotteau and Olivia Katherine Knox

>> Ashley Michelle Cubel and Charles Brandon Domenico

>> Charisma Marie Curiel and Michael Angelo Sobreo

>> Colin Dela Cruz and Rayette Luka Badua-Villamor

>> Kalee Rose Donohue and Tyson Tinei Po‘okela Creekmur

>> Kathleen Dedicatoria Dumlao and Dustin Paul Meehan

>> Tomer Dvir and Dana Ashkenazi

>> Michael Richard Eakin and Xin Ran Loh

>> Jon Curtis Estabilio Jr. and Thalia Kristie Pacheco

>> Meagan Elizabeth Evans and Franklin Anthony Lomax

>> Ashley Nicole Henry and Jonathan Gregory Kimura

>> Kyna Lynette Hogan and Peter Herbert Blowsky

>> Allexys Taylor Johnson and Joshua Ku‘umakanalani Toshio Yamasaki-Crail

>> Jacob Allen Heneke Kam and Michelle-Lei Kahuena

>> Kim Yukino Kamitaki and David Phillip Kirsch

>> Saylor Jordan Knight and Christopher Anthony Matrone Jr.

>> Garrett Ryan Komisarek and Holly Toliver

>> Keith Francis Lippert Jr. and Iana Kristine Lim

>> Michelle Amanda Lister and Jacob Wesley Randall

>> Mark Anthony Lord and Deshawna Latrice Anderson

>> Candace Tong Lu and Jiaqi Yang

>> Vishnu Venugopal Nair and Charmaine Esmeralda

>> Katarina Eva-Elena Patten and Christopher Alvin Taylor

>> Kiley Joy Perkins and Sebastian Fernando Karuza

>> Jordan Todd Reynolds and Sydney Kayleen Liggett

>> Rubyka Maricha Rodriguez and Kristopher Carlos Coelho

>> Karla Daniela Rodriguez Luna and Juan Andres Salazar

>> Benjamin James Santarpia and Emily De Jesus

>> Samantha Jane Searle and Travis William Swind

>> Maria Semeli Stavrianoudaki and Petros Polakis

>> Ricco Von Teamer and Heather Belinda Gilmore

>> Brady Cale Thompson and Sarah Riley McIntosh

>> Janet Yvonne Uthman and Malcolm Dewayne Jackson

>> Angelica Adriana Vidal Flores and Georgina Molina Carrillo

>> Tonjala Shamecka Woodears and Eric Allen Blair

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 25-31

>> Taison Keali‘i Yutaka Ativalu Akoi

>> Stewart Charles Cameron

>> Denzel Lumai Dominic

>> Opal Li Esquivia

>> La‘iku Delbert Hookano

>> Mia Noelani Kaleikini

>> Manuma‘a Judith Uilani Fa‘amuamua Lauaki

>> Helio Dream Levine

>> Jax Jonathan Keali‘iokamalu O’Brien

>> Brazen Kanekalaniku Keao Hanalei Aki Park

>> Dimitrius Manaiakalani Revis-Stanciu

>> Kenna Judith Solomon

>> Andrew George Solomon Jr.

>> Imogen Lynn Suhre

>> Ezekiel Edmund Sullivan

>> Thaddeus William Sullivan

>> Chayim A‘ali‘ikumakani Shoi-ming Richard Van Ventura

