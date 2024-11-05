Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes southeast flank of Mauna Loa

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook the southeastern flank of Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii island overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey said today.

The quake struck at about 1:42 a.m and was centered about 3.7 miles southwest of Pahala and 48 miles southwest of Hilo, at a depth of about 24 miles, USGS said.

No tsunami was generated.

The USGS’ “Did you feel it?” online survey for the earthquake garnered hundreds of responses throughout the Big Island.