Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes southeast flank of Mauna Loa

This map shows the location of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on Hawaii island early Tuesday morning.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook the southeastern flank of Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii island overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey said today.

The quake struck at about 1:42 a.m and was centered about 3.7 miles southwest of Pahala and 48 miles southwest of Hilo, at a depth of about 24 miles, USGS said.

No tsunami was generated.

The USGS’ “Did you feel it?” online survey for the earthquake garnered hundreds of responses throughout the Big Island.

