Hawaii residents stand in rain, long lines, to cast ballots

Hundreds of residents stood in the rain, some waiting for hours since early this morning, to get into Oahu’s voter centers in Honolulu and Kapolei.

Election officials said residents waited in line as much as an hour before voter centers opened 7 a.m. at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale. At Honolulu Hale, the line wound down the walkway to the Frank Fasi Municipal Building, and back around.

The average wait time by noon was at about three hours, according to Honolulu Election Administrator Rex Quidilla, which remained at that level into the afternoon.

State and city election officials had warned residents to expect long lines of people exercising their right to vote in person — and to register to vote — today, on Election Day.

Overall, however, people were waiting patiently to get in, even if they were standing for hours in the rain. Some had umbrellas, and some did not. Some brought their kids with them.

Quidilla described the overall day as peaceful.

“It’s been mostly incident-free,” he said. “There’s been a couple cases of electioneering — in other words, campaigning within the 200-feet zone, but nothing persistent. Once we told individuals to cease, they stopped and moved out of the 200-foot zone.”

At Honolulu Hale, officials reconfigured the line to the back side, away from South King Street, for safety, according to Quidilla. Many entered through a short tunnel that had been put up in preparation for Honolulu City Lights.

On S. King Street, meanwhile, drivers were able to hand off their ballots to several workers lining the street before Honolulu Hale in a drive-thru configuration.

As of about 4:30 p.m., Quidilla estimated returns, including mail-in ballots and the turnout at voter centers was “north of 300,000.”

There were many in line who wanted to vote in person rather than by mail or by dropping their ballot in a dropbox, while others had registration issues.

Many of the residents in line were also registering to vote for the first time, according to Quidilla, or needed to update their voter registrations.

His advice?

“Be patient,” he said. “We have trained our workers to most efficiently process voters. They’re going as quick as they can. We don’t want to rush it too much because we don’t want to make errors. We will serve every eligible voter in line.”

By state law, anyone eligible to vote who is in line before the scheduled 7 p.m. close of island voting locations must be allowed to vote.