Letter: America must once again fend off autocratic rule

What does Donald Trump talk about? He talks about himself, his wanting to become an autocrat and not much about anything else of consequence to the voting public.

George Washington could have become an autocrat, but he declined the title of king of the new republic. He declined because that was not what he helped lead America to become. The Founding Fathers created a document called the Constitution to preserve the rights of citizens. They fought Great Britain for the rights to self-govern. They knew that their only choices were to fight, acquiesce to or flee from autocracy and tyranny.

So many deluded people believing in a wannabe autocrat is akin to mass hysteria.

Can we survive our worst impulses, or will we find ourselves living under the tyranny of the autocrat in power?

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter