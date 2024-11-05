Letter: Clarifying Hawaii same-sex marriage ballot question

Tuesday, November 5, 2024
It has been brought to my attention that the wording on the constitutional amendment Question No. 1 on Hawaii’s election ballot is confusing to some voters. This is resulting in their inadvertently casting a vote opposite their actual intention. Please let me make the amendment wording objectively clear.
A “yes” vote is to favor the “same-sex marriage” position.
A “no” vote is to favor the “one-man with one-woman marriage” position.
This should clarify the issue for those heading to the polls today.
Cam Cavasso
Waimanalo
