Letter: Clarifying Hawaii same-sex marriage ballot question

It has been brought to my attention that the wording on the constitutional amendment Question No. 1 on Hawaii’s election ballot is confusing to some voters. This is resulting in their inadvertently casting a vote opposite their actual intention. Please let me make the amendment wording objectively clear.

A “yes” vote is to favor the “same-sex marriage” position.

A “no” vote is to favor the “one-man with one-woman marriage” position.

This should clarify the issue for those heading to the polls today.

Cam Cavasso

Waimanalo

